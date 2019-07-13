Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegally

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen testified at the Zondo inquiry on Friday that he was approached by SA Express executive Brian van Wyk to keep R10 million for him, which he agreed to.

JOHANNESBURG - A businessman whose company received millions of rands that were obtained through dodgy dealings has told the state capture commission that he would have never accepted the money if he knew it wasn't clean.

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen testified at the Zondo inquiry on Friday that he was approached by SA Express executive Brian van Wyk to keep R10 million for him, which he agreed to.

Natasen said he was assured by Van Wyk that the money was clean and obtained through legal means after he was approached by SA Express executive to keep the money for him.

He said van Wyk said he didn't want the money in his account because his colleagues would be jealous of his wealth.

Natasen testified that neither he nor his company benefited from these transactions.

“As I said, at the time, I understood that he earned the money from a clean or reputable source with no conflicts and I took it on its face value," he said.

Pushed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Natasen conceded it was wrong for him to keep the money for Van Wyk as a third party as he was not a bank or a financial service provider.

The commission will resume on Monday where former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear.