Military vehicles spotted in CT, but soldiers not yet deployed

CAPE TOWN - Military vehicles have been spotted on Cape Town roads, but soldiers have yet to be officially deployed.

The army has been roped in to help police tackle gangsterism in the city. On Thursday Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the SANDF would be deployed to 10 areas.

Police officers have already swamped most areas where gang activity has been rife.

While several armoured vehicles have been spotted, the army is not doing any active patrols just yet.

In Langa, several armoured vehicles were seen riding along Jakes Gerwel Drive. soldiers could be seen peering out the windows.

Most of the troops landed in Cape Town on Friday.

A big contingent came from the Northern Cape while others are from bases in the Western Cape.