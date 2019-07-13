View all in Latest
Mchunu: Gov committed to trimming public service to improve efficiency

Government wants to cut at least 30,000 jobs in an effort to save costs on wages.

FILE: Senzo Mchunu. Picture: The KZN Office of the Premier Facebook page.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said although government is still committed to its efforts to trim the public service, they will prioritise skills and institutional memory.

Government wants to cut at least 30,000 jobs in an effort to save costs on wages.

The state has 1.3 million employees.

Mchunu appears to have picked up the baton from his predecessor Ayanda Dlodlo on the optimisation of the public service and introduction of digitalisation to improve efficiency.

"You have to look at the cost of running the administration in the country and we have to do it via a number of ways. One of them is phasing out some SOEs."

While trade unions agree that service delivery should not be compromised by government's staffing plans, the big elephant in the room is their continued opposition to offers for early retirement to thousands of workers.

All major public service unions have expressed their intention to fight the government's plans to cut jobs, saying there was, in fact, a need for more public servants.

