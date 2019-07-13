Mariah Carey to jump on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix?
On Friday, the 20-year-old artist tweeted “Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in (sic)” which was also endorsed by fans.
JOHANNESBURG - US hip-hop and country sensation Lil Nas X has hinted that he might be collaborating with Mariah Carey for a remix for his Billboard Hot 100 number one single Old Town Road.
On Friday, the 20-year-old artist tweeted “Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in (sic)” which was also endorsed by fans.
ok mariah carey lets get this remix in— nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019
Carey responded to the tweet by saying “On sweet town road,” with a picture of her wearing a cowboy hat.
One Sweet Town Road! https://t.co/Y30tSz2Fhw pic.twitter.com/viPrYNAnfM— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 13, 2019
Lil Nas X has been occupying the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles for 14 weeks and could break Billboard’s 16-week reign.
Only two songs have outlasted 14 weeks atop the Hot 100, and both topping the charts for exactly 16 weeks. The first one being Carey's and Boyz II Men's mega-ballad collab One Sweet Day (1995-96), and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Justin Bieber-featuring crossover Latin pop jam, Despacito, in 2017.
With more than 200 million views on Youtube, the song initially stirred controversy after the Billboard removed it from the country charts when it took the number one spot. Billboard said the song was rather more “hip-hop” than country.
WATCH: Old Town Road Official Music Video
More in Lifestyle
-
Talk about being a germophobe! Naomi Campbell disinfects seat when she flies
-
PowerBall results: Friday 12 July 2019
-
'Descendants 3' premiere cancelled after Cameron Boyce's death
-
Blue Ivy Carter 'narrated' 'Lion King' at premiere
-
Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East
-
Harry, Meghan danced to Whitney Houston on their wedding day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.