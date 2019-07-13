Mariah Carey to jump on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix?

On Friday, the 20-year-old artist tweeted “Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in (sic)” which was also endorsed by fans.

JOHANNESBURG - US hip-hop and country sensation Lil Nas X has hinted that he might be collaborating with Mariah Carey for a remix for his Billboard Hot 100 number one single Old Town Road.

On Friday, the 20-year-old artist tweeted “Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in (sic)” which was also endorsed by fans.

ok mariah carey lets get this remix in — nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019

Carey responded to the tweet by saying “On sweet town road,” with a picture of her wearing a cowboy hat.

Lil Nas X has been occupying the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles for 14 weeks and could break Billboard’s 16-week reign.

Only two songs have outlasted 14 weeks atop the Hot 100, and both topping the charts for exactly 16 weeks. The first one being Carey's and Boyz II Men's mega-ballad collab One Sweet Day (1995-96), and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Justin Bieber-featuring crossover Latin pop jam, Despacito, in 2017.

With more than 200 million views on Youtube, the song initially stirred controversy after the Billboard removed it from the country charts when it took the number one spot. Billboard said the song was rather more “hip-hop” than country.

