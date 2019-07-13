Lamola visits Boksburg prison to tour wood, steel production workshops
The centre, housing 210 juvenile offenders between the ages of 16 and 25, is the only maximum security centre in Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived at the Boksburg Correctional Services to tour wood and steel production workshops at the facility.
The centre, housing 210 juvenile offenders between the ages of 16 and 25, is the only maximum security centre in Gauteng
The department said the initiatives were intended to equip offenders with accredited qualifications to enhance their reintegration into society.
The minister's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: The Boksburg production workshop is one of the biggest in the department. The workshop operation started in 1993 and has developed a new range of furniture and has also extended its services and training skills for offenders to be equipped with skills in the textile industry, bakery, powder coating, agriculture and horticulture.”
Popular in Local
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedings
-
PowerBall results: Friday 12 July 2019
-
Western Cape govt: Army deployment will play crucial role in tackling violence
-
Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegally
-
ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe
-
ANC calls on Parly to act against EFF for intimidating Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.