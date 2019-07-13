Lamola visits Boksburg prison to tour wood, steel production workshops

The centre, housing 210 juvenile offenders between the ages of 16 and 25, is the only maximum security centre in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived at the Boksburg Correctional Services to tour wood and steel production workshops at the facility.

The centre, housing 210 juvenile offenders between the ages of 16 and 25, is the only maximum security centre in Gauteng

The department said the initiatives were intended to equip offenders with accredited qualifications to enhance their reintegration into society.

The minister's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: The Boksburg production workshop is one of the biggest in the department. The workshop operation started in 1993 and has developed a new range of furniture and has also extended its services and training skills for offenders to be equipped with skills in the textile industry, bakery, powder coating, agriculture and horticulture.”