JHB city council offices broken into, police investigating

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying a suspect broke into the office of the chief whip’s office around midnight on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A burglary has occurred at the city council offices in Braamfontein.



JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said various law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

“The male suspect could be seen carrying a backpack and the contents taken have not yet been confirmed or established. The matter is currently being investigated by the South African Police Service and the Hawks.”