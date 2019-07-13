James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reports
ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial issues for Nike.
LOS ANGELES - LeBron James will not be able to give new NBA teammate Anthony Davis his Los Angeles Lakers number 23 jersey because Nike would not approve the move, according to multiple reports Friday.
ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial issues for Nike.
The apparel and shoemaker would be stuck with tens of millions of dollars in James 23 jerseys, ESPN reported.
The Lakers inquired about the number swap, which James wanted so Davis could keep the number he has worn throughout his NBA career and James would return to a number six jersey as he used when he played for Miami.
The team was told the 15 March deadline for a number change had passed but the league would have approved the request if the manufacturers approved the switch.
Told of Nike's issues, James decided to postpone the move to avoid a distraction and respect those fans who had already purchased his 23 Lakers jersey.
James would have until 15 March 2020, to put in a number change request for the 2020-21 campaign.
More in Lifestyle
-
Mariah Carey to jump on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix?
-
Talk about being a germophobe! Naomi Campbell disinfects seat when she flies
-
PowerBall results: Friday 12 July 2019
-
'Descendants 3' premiere cancelled after Cameron Boyce's death
-
Blue Ivy Carter 'narrated' 'Lion King' at premiere
-
Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.