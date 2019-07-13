View all in Latest
Go

James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reports

ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial issues for Nike.

FILE: LeBron James. Picture: AFP
56 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James will not be able to give new NBA teammate Anthony Davis his Los Angeles Lakers number 23 jersey because Nike would not approve the move, according to multiple reports Friday.

ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial issues for Nike.

The apparel and shoemaker would be stuck with tens of millions of dollars in James 23 jerseys, ESPN reported.

The Lakers inquired about the number swap, which James wanted so Davis could keep the number he has worn throughout his NBA career and James would return to a number six jersey as he used when he played for Miami.

The team was told the 15 March deadline for a number change had passed but the league would have approved the request if the manufacturers approved the switch.

Told of Nike's issues, James decided to postpone the move to avoid a distraction and respect those fans who had already purchased his 23 Lakers jersey.

James would have until 15 March 2020, to put in a number change request for the 2020-21 campaign.

