'In the EFF, we do not subscribe to anarchy,' Malema tells Student Command in FS
EFF leader Julius Malema urged the students to build the six-year-old party, saying that the EFF was still in its formation phase which requires activists and thinkers.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned the party’s student command of pre-occupation with positions and fanaticism.
Malema addressed the party’s third national assembly of the EFF’s Student Command in the Free State.
He urged the students to build the six-year-old party, saying that the EFF was still in its formation phase which requires activists and thinkers.
"You can teach the mother body one or two things. You must have the capacity to do so. You can't do that if you are ill-disciplined. At the centre of everything else that we are doing, it should be discipline. A revolutionary without discipline is an anarchist and in the EFF, we do not subscribe to anarchy," he said.
EFF Students Command 3rd National Students Assembly, 13 July 2019 https://t.co/PmJpj426Zq— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 13, 2019
