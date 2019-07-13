'I need to go & think if I am the best person for the job' - Baxter

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

'I need to go & think if I am the best person for the job' - Baxter

Coach Stuart Baxter commended the effort that the players gave during the tournament.

Bafana Bafana arrived back in South Africa on 13 July. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter.
Bafana Bafana arrived back in South Africa on 13 July. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana arrived back home on Saturday following their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019.

South Africa were beaten 2-1 by Nigeria in the quarterfinals, with the winner coming in the 89th minute.

Coach Stuart Baxter commended the effort that the players gave during the tournament.

"The boys need to get a massive pat on the back, they represented their country well in tough conditions", he said.

Baxter said the future for the current crop of players looks bright.

"We built a good platform with our showing at the tournament and we hope to continue the development of the players", he said.

Throughout the tournament, Baxter faced criticism over some of the selection choices and whether he is the right man for the job.

"This has been a long campaign. I need to go and think if I am the best person for the job. If I think I can take the team forward then I will speak to my employer and we can go from there. If I don't think I'm right for that role then I will step aside", Baxter said.

Baxter was bullish when asked if he believes he should stay in the job.

"I've turned down jobs in Saudi Arabia, other African countries and with local teams. So I'm not a coach that's desperate for a job. I stay with this team because I want to and because I believe in what we are trying to do", he said.

Midfielder Bongani Zungu backed his coach and the processes that the team has been through in the last year and a half.

"He understands us as players, mentally and physically and I would like him to stay so that we can carry on our development as players", he said.

His midfield partner, Dean Furman believes that Bafana have got recognition and respect from other African countries.

"If the continent didn't know about Bafana before this tournament, they definitely do now, especially after what we did Egypt", he said.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA