'I need to go & think if I am the best person for the job' - Baxter

Coach Stuart Baxter commended the effort that the players gave during the tournament.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana arrived back home on Saturday following their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019.

South Africa were beaten 2-1 by Nigeria in the quarterfinals, with the winner coming in the 89th minute.

"The boys need to get a massive pat on the back, they represented their country well in tough conditions", he said.

Baxter said the future for the current crop of players looks bright.

"We built a good platform with our showing at the tournament and we hope to continue the development of the players", he said.

Throughout the tournament, Baxter faced criticism over some of the selection choices and whether he is the right man for the job.

"This has been a long campaign. I need to go and think if I am the best person for the job. If I think I can take the team forward then I will speak to my employer and we can go from there. If I don't think I'm right for that role then I will step aside", Baxter said.

Baxter was bullish when asked if he believes he should stay in the job.

"I've turned down jobs in Saudi Arabia, other African countries and with local teams. So I'm not a coach that's desperate for a job. I stay with this team because I want to and because I believe in what we are trying to do", he said.

Midfielder Bongani Zungu backed his coach and the processes that the team has been through in the last year and a half.

"He understands us as players, mentally and physically and I would like him to stay so that we can carry on our development as players", he said.

His midfield partner, Dean Furman believes that Bafana have got recognition and respect from other African countries.

"If the continent didn't know about Bafana before this tournament, they definitely do now, especially after what we did Egypt", he said.