Lamola: Furniture made by prisoners good enough for ministers' houses

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minster Ronald Lamola has said the quality of furniture made by offenders in Boksburg is good enough for public schools and ministers' houses.

Lamola visited the Boksburg Correctional Facility where he toured the wood and steel production workshops there.

The facility houses 210 juvenile offenders between 16 and 25 and is the only maximum security centre in Gauteng.

The skills initiative is intended to ease re-integration of the offenders when they are released and Lamola said the quality produced by the inmates is good enough to for his home, his department and other government offices.

"Various furnitures that can even help my colleagues in cabinet in their houses, in their offices. My office is fully furnished by Correctional Services in Cape Town. Even the new house. But it's not only that, you can see even the desks that can help the Department of Education across the country," he said.