EFF has embraced far-right wing, says ANC Vets League over Parliament scuffle
EFF MPs were kicked out of the house after disrupting Pravin Gordhan’s presentation, accusing him of being a "constitutional delinquent".
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has come to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s defence, condemning the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) disorderly conduct in Parliament this week as he presented his department’s budget vote.
EFF MPs were kicked out of the house after disrupting Gordhan’s presentation, accusing him of being a "constitutional delinquent" following the public protector’s findings that he acted unconstitutionally over the South African Revenue Service's 'rogue' unit.
The veterans league said the EFF’s antics mark a change in their alleged “war on constitutional democracy”, adding that the party has embraced the far-right wing.
The league said if left unchallenged, the party will turn into the "black shirts" of Europe – a fascist organisation founded in Italy in the early 1900s.
"The manner in which they handled the minister of Public Enterprises is unacceptable, really unacceptable. It is behaviour that should not be tolerated," said President of the Veterans’ League Snuki Zikalala.
The Veterans’ League has also called on ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule to publicly denounce the attacks on Gordhan. It also wants the ANC Caucus in Parliament to push for sanctions against the EFF.
Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema described Gordhan as "anti-black" while addressing the party’s Student Command on Saturday.
"Pravin doesn't like us. He doesn't love black people and Africans in particular. If you want to know Pravin's views, go and check the views of Gandhi about black people. Then you will know what Pravin thinks of black people. You are on your own," Malema said.
Popular in Politics
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedings
-
ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe
-
Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegally
-
ANC calls on Parly to act against EFF for intimidating Gordhan
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?
-
NC ANC stands by decision to expel Phokwane municipal mayor, speaker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.