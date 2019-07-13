EFF has embraced far-right wing, says ANC Vets League over Parliament scuffle

EFF MPs were kicked out of the house after disrupting Pravin Gordhan’s presentation, accusing him of being a "constitutional delinquent".

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has come to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s defence, condemning the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) disorderly conduct in Parliament this week as he presented his department’s budget vote.

EFF MPs were kicked out of the house after disrupting Gordhan’s presentation, accusing him of being a "constitutional delinquent" following the public protector’s findings that he acted unconstitutionally over the South African Revenue Service's 'rogue' unit.

The veterans league said the EFF’s antics mark a change in their alleged “war on constitutional democracy”, adding that the party has embraced the far-right wing.

The league said if left unchallenged, the party will turn into the "black shirts" of Europe – a fascist organisation founded in Italy in the early 1900s.

"The manner in which they handled the minister of Public Enterprises is unacceptable, really unacceptable. It is behaviour that should not be tolerated," said President of the Veterans’ League Snuki Zikalala.

The Veterans’ League has also called on ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule to publicly denounce the attacks on Gordhan. It also wants the ANC Caucus in Parliament to push for sanctions against the EFF.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema described Gordhan as "anti-black" while addressing the party’s Student Command on Saturday.

"Pravin doesn't like us. He doesn't love black people and Africans in particular. If you want to know Pravin's views, go and check the views of Gandhi about black people. Then you will know what Pravin thinks of black people. You are on your own," Malema said.