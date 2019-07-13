Ed Sheeran reveals wife inspired Justin Bieber collaboration
The 28-year-old star - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - has revealed his wife convinced him to join forces with the Canadian singer on the record, which appears on Ed's new album 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.
LONDON - Pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed his wife inspired his collaboration with Justin Bieber on I Don't Care.
The 28-year-old star - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - has revealed his wife convinced him to join forces with the Canadian singer on the record, which appears on Ed's new album No.6 Collaborations Project.
Speaking about collaborating with Justin - who married model Hailey Baldwin last year - he told his own YouTube channel: "Bieber just got married. I just got married. That song is about the person you love, and kind of just being like, 'F**k this, let's just have fun ourselves.'
"It was actually Cherry's idea, because she was like, 'Oh, why don't you get Bieber? He'd be perfect for this, he just fits it.' I have quite a good relationship with him.
"He's just got one of these voices that works on anything, and he's got personality when he sings."
Meanwhile, Ed recently named his pub after his wife.
The Shape of You hitmaker has a bar in the grounds of his Suffolk estate and he's reportedly erected a 15ft sign reading The Lancaster Lock - in honour of Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - above the door.
A neighbour said: "The pub looks incredible, it's right in the middle of his estate. It's every bloke's dream and he's obviously decided to get the missus on board by naming it after her.
"The sign is massive, which came as a bit of a surprise, but everyone locally is pleased to have Ed here and he's always been a perfect neighbour."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 12 July 2019
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 July 2019
-
Talk about being a germophobe! Naomi Campbell disinfects seat when she flies
-
James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reports
-
Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.