CT community policing forums call for state of emergency in gang-stricken areas

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT community policing forums call for state of emergency in gang-stricken areas

For months, community policing forums (CPFs) have been calling for the deployment of more police officers to areas severely affected by gang violence due to the rise in gang-related murders this year.

FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Shamiela Fisher 46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As soldiers prepare to enter gang-ravaged communities in Cape Town, crime-stopping organisations are demanding that a state of emergency be declared in areas with the most gang-related violence.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has not revealed its plans about its movements after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced its deployment to the Mother City on Thursday.

For months, community policing forums (CPFs) have been calling for the deployment of more police officers to areas severely affected by gang violence due to the rise in gang-related murders this year.

Last weekend, 11 people were murdered in the township of Philippi.

Six women and five men were found shot dead.

Cele confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday night that the army would be deployed to gang-affected areas.

At the same, a crime summit was will be held from Saturday with seven ministers expected to attend.

CPFs were demanding that a state of emergency be declared in crime hot spots and gang-infested areas.

It's still unclear exactly when the army will hit the ground, but there was some limited defence force activity on Friday.

The South African Human Rights Commission said, while it was in favour of the army being deployed to assist police in combatting crime in hotspots in Cape Town, that could not be a long-term solution.

The involvement of the SANDF comes months after carnage with the murder rate far exceeding 2,000 people in the Western Cape since the start of the year.

The commission's Chris Nissen said: “We welcome any initiative by any law enforcement agency to do whatever they can do to stabilise the situation. However, we are saying this must be a short-term measure to back up the police’s mandate to combat crime. This can’t be a lasting solution.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA