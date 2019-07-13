At least 10 killed, several injured in Somali hotel attack
Several gunmen stormed the hostel after a car bomb was detonated at its gates.
PRETORIA - At least 10 people have been killed and dozens injured in an attack on a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo.
Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on tribal elders, politicians and journalists meeting ahead of regional elections next month.
Kismayo, 500 kilometres south of Mogadishu, is Somalia’s second city.
Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre condemned the attack by the group that has resorted to indiscriminate terror since being driven from cities as has United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who offered UN support and solidarity for all Somalis in pursuit of a peaceful future.
