ANC stalwart Isaac Lesiba Maphotho dies aged 88
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed Maphotho's passing, but no further details have been released.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Isaac Lesiba Maphotho has died at the age of 88.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed Maphotho's passing, but no further details have been released.
Maphotho was instrumental in mobilising international support for the ANC after leaving the country in 1961.
He was arrested by the then-Rhodesian (Zimbabwe) government in 1968 and only released under Robert Mugabe in 1980.
The Polokwane ANC branch is named after him and he served in the Limpopo provincial legislature.
Isaac Lesiba “Bra Ike” Maphotho, born in Ga-Makgato (Blouberg Municipality) on 26 February 1931, has passed on at the age of 88.— Department of Military Veterans (@VeteransZA) July 13, 2019
Our condolences to the Maphotho family.#RIPBraIke pic.twitter.com/uI5xadHrMI
