ANC calls on Parly to act against EFF for intimidating Gordhan

The red berets were ejected from the National Assembly on Thursday after trying to prevent Gordhan from delivering his budget.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday called on Parliament to act against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs who intimidated Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

They approached Gordhan at the podium, prompting security to step in.

WATCH: EFF disrupts Gordhan in Parliament

The ANC described the EFF’s actions towards Gordhan as gravely concerning, saying all MPs should be able to express themselves without fearing acts of physical intimidation.

The party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said action must be taken against the red berets.

“We encourage political parties to use Parliament effectively as a platform through which they can be able to raise their views.”

Mabe said Pravin Gordhan was a "deployee" of the ANC and should be protected from physical intimidation so that he could fulfil his duties as a minister.

He also said the EFF’s behaviour flew in the face of the country’s democratic culture and ethos.

The party said all political organisations in Parliament must defend the dignity and decorum of the house and attend to anarchy and chaos without fear or favour.

Meanwhile, the ANC Veterans League called on secretary-general Ace Magashule to publicly and emphatically denounce the attack on Gordhan and assure him of the unqualified support of the movement.

The league said Magashule should urgently direct the ANC parliamentary caucus to invoke Parliament's most stringent rules of sanction against the EFF for this violation

The veterans also said the EFF’s disruptive and despicable behaviour should not be allowed to continue as it was a threat to the country's democracy.