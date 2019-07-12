View all in Latest
Zwelihle community marches against employment of foreign nationals

The community said it has decided to proceed with the march due to unnecessary legal action against its leaders by the Whale Coast Business Forum.

Zwelihle residents met with Minister of Police, Bheki Cele following ongoing protests in the area. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Zwelihle community in Hermanus was marching to businesses on Friday.

Residents were marching against the employment of foreign nationals in their community. They claimed foreign nationals received more job opportunities than locals.

The community said it has decided to proceed with the march due to unnecessary legal action against its leaders by the Whale Coast Business Forum.

Community leader Gcobani Ndzongana said a court interdict obtained by the Whale Coast Business Forum against several leaders did not stop the community from continuing with the planned march.

“Some of the leaders decided not to partake, but the community has decided to do it on their own.”

