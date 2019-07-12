Winde: SANDF deployment in CT a stop-gap measure
Alan Winde said the military presence would help buy some time but that time needs to be properly used to work out a lasting solution to the problem.
“We need to get the management right, we need to then make sure that there’s proper planning in place that shows us over time that if we lose this initial attempt with the military, that we bring calm and then we go through a process where we really starting to deal with this gangsterism.”
Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Mzwandile Petros agrees.
“The stability is actually one phase of making sure that the Western Cape people are not only feeling safe but they’re safe. It needs to be an overall strategy of dealing with combating crime in the province. and of course, we need to know what we would be doing thereafter.”
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town.
The officers were meant to be deployed to undisclosed areas from early Friday morning.
Several areas in the Mother City have buckled under violence in recent months.
These areas include Bonteheuwel, Delft, Hanover Park and Philippi East.
Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "I can certainly confirm that this morning at 2 am there will be a large contingency that will be deployed in the most volatile areas of the Western Cape by the police together with the army."
Police are making their presence felt in Philippi this morning.
Several police vans are lined up along Nondlwana Street are among the first indications of a blitz be carried out here.
