'We'll see what happens' - Zuma on state capture inquiry appearance
There was much anticipation ahead of former President Jacob Zuma's appearance at the state capture commission next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Friday said he would go to the state capture commission next week and would see how it goes.
Zuma spoke to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on the sidelines of his son, Duduzane Zuma's appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday.
There was much anticipation ahead of his appearance at the state capture commission next week.
That was partly because he previously accused the inquiry of targeting him, trying to ambush and humiliate him and of being political.
While Zuma has previously held the view that he didn't have anything to answer to at the commission, he said he would present himself before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday.
“I was asked by the commission to give my side of the story. So, we’ll see what happens. I am going to be there.”
Meanwhile, the former president’s supporters said they would gather outside the inquiry to support him.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
