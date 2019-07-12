WATCH LIVE: Court delivers judgment on Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case

The Randburg Magistrates Court is delivering judgment on Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case.

The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a crash with a taxi on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

He has said, throughout the lengthy trial, that he was not guilty of the charges against him.

WATCH: Court delivers judgment on Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case