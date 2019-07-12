View all in Latest
South Africans say govt not doing enough to tackle corruption - survey

The Global Corruption Barometer Africa reveals that 64% of South Africans surveyed, think corruption levels increased during the past 12 months.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Global Corruption Barometer Africa has revealed that 70% of South Africans believe that the government is not doing enough to tackle corruption.

The GCB, which is the largest and most detailed survey of citizens’ views on corruption and bribery on the continent, was conducted between the end of July and September last year.

Of the 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 African countries, more than half believe corruption is getting worse in their country.

The Global Corruption Barometer Africa reveals that 64% of South Africans surveyed, think corruption levels increased during the past 12 months.

And they believe the country is not doing much to combat this.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis said: "Well, South Africans don’t think the government is doing enough to tackle corruption. They’re not, relative to other countries, quite a large proportion of South Africans, 70% of those think that government is not doing enough.”

He said that the government needs to be seen to act against graft.

"I think the people are saying that 'until we see prosecutions and convictions, we’re not going to be convinced that the government is doing enough.'"

The survey also revealed the police service is considered the most corrupt institution in the country.

