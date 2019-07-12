SANDF lands in gang-stricken Cape Town

On Thursday night, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the go-ahead for the defence force to be deployed.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has landed in Cape Town as part of a plan to assist police in the fight against violence.

There has been a mixed reaction with some questioning whether the army would be able to curb violence and gangsterism.

