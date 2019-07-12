SA's Binder excited to move up to MotoGP class

Binder will link up with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 after spending three seasons in Moto2.

JOHANNESBURG - South African motor racing star, Brad Binder, said he was excited to make the move to MotoGP next season.

In 2016, he won seven races on his way to claiming the Moto3 World Championship.

Binder will be the first South African in motor racing's premier class since Kork Ballington, Jon Ekerold and Brett Hudson in the early 1980s.

In a video posted on social media, Binder said he is happy to have signed his first MotoGP contract.

I’m really happy to announce that I will be stepping up into the MotoGP class for the 2020 season with the @tech3racing team.



Thank you Red Bull KTM for believing in me, not just for next year but for all the years… https://t.co/n3jYtJQdxm — Brad Binder (@BradBinder_41) July 10, 2019

"This year started off really tough, but we've been working hard since the beginning of the year and, all in all, I feel like I'm ready to make the step up."

Binder said it will be a surreal feeling when he lines up on the grid for the first time.

"I'm really excited, it will be really difficult in the beginning. It's going to be an incredible feeling lining up the same grid as Valentino Rossi and a lot of my heroes and I can't wait for it to start."

Binder is currently eighth in the Moto2 standings with 84 points after nine races.