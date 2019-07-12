Probe into racial attack against model Mirriam Ngomani under way
The 'Sowetan' reported on Friday that Mirriam Ngomani and her partner were attacked at Times Square in Pretoria by a group of white men in the early hours of Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Sun International on Friday said it supported the police in their investigation in an apparent racial attack involving model Mirriam Ngomani.
The Sowetan reported on Friday that Ngomane and her partner were attacked at Times Square in Pretoria by a group of white men.
The incident happened after one man flicked a cigarette in the model's face, using racially offensive language.
The newspaper said some members of the group then punched Ngomane’s partner while others assaulted the model, breaking her leg.
In a statement, Times Square only said it could confirm the incident took place at 4 am on Thursday.
The group said video footage revealed that its protection officers reacted immediately and intervened.
The company said it was still reviewing all the footage for its own investigation, but police were investigating.
It’s not yet known if the attackers have been identified.
The police were yet to comment on the matter.
