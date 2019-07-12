View all in Latest
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders

A 40-year-old woman and her three children were shot dead, with husband finding the bodies in the house when he returned home.

The Brakpan home where four members of a family were murdered on 10 July 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police said they have no reason to suspect foul play at this stage in the family murder in Brakpan.

They are investigating three cases of murder and one of suicide after four bodies were discovered on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old woman and her three children were shot dead, with the husband finding the bodies in the house when he returned home.

Police said they would not be drawn into speculation but said it appeared there was no foul play.

It’s believed that the mother from Sallies Village in Brakpan shot and killed her three children before setting their house alight and turning the gun on herself.

Neighbours, who rushed to help after hearing the husband’s screams, said they found the gun lying next to the woman.

Police said they are still investigating and were waiting for the cause of the fire to be determined.

