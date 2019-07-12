Police operation in Steenberg nets 8 wanted suspects
SAPS members and law enforcement officers swamped the area in the early hours of Thursday morning and conducted an operation aimed at ridding the community of illegal firearms and drugs.
CAPE TOWN - Steenberg residents woke up to the presence of police officers who arrested 15 suspects during an operation on Thursday.
SAPS members and law enforcement officers swamped the area in the early hours of the morning and conducted an operation aimed at ridding the community of illegal firearms and drugs.
Of the group who were apprehended, eight of them were wanted suspects who police had been pursuing on charges of assault with grievous bodily harm, robbery, housebreaking and theft.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "The other seven suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition and drugs. All the arrested suspects will appear in Wynberg Magistrates Court."
