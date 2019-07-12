Philippi residents living in fear after shooting, hope army makes area safer

Eleven people were killed in shootings at a local tavern last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Nondwala Street in Philippi said they were living in fear following a shooting at a local tavern.



Eleven people were killed in the attack.

The motive for the massacre remains unknown at this stage and is still being investigated by police.

The sister of a man killed in last weekend's shooting was visibly distraught.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, said that living opposite the murder scene was a constant reminder of how brutally her brother was taken from their family.

"It's very sad because it is painful when your family is not even sick [sic]."

She, along with other residents, woke up on Friday morning to blue lights and police officers who carried out stop-and-searches.

The woman believed that deploying the army to Philippi would help make the neighbourhood safer.