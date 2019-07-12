Philippi residents living in fear after shooting, hope army makes area safer
Eleven people were killed in shootings at a local tavern last weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Residents in Nondwala Street in Philippi said they were living in fear following a shooting at a local tavern.
Eleven people were killed in the attack.
The motive for the massacre remains unknown at this stage and is still being investigated by police.
The sister of a man killed in last weekend's shooting was visibly distraught.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, said that living opposite the murder scene was a constant reminder of how brutally her brother was taken from their family.
"It's very sad because it is painful when your family is not even sick [sic]."
She, along with other residents, woke up on Friday morning to blue lights and police officers who carried out stop-and-searches.
The woman believed that deploying the army to Philippi would help make the neighbourhood safer.
#Philippi Vehicles are being pulled over and searched. Drivers and passengers are being patted down. LI pic.twitter.com/LaZkR5HuvG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2019
