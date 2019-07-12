Pandor: Ramaphosa should consider recalling Koloane as ambassador to Netherlands
Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Bruce Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider recalling Bruce Koloane as ambassador to the Netherlands.
Pressure is mounting for Ramaphosa to act against Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission.
When presented with evidence this week, he confessed he pushed for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
The aircraft was carrying about 200 guests who were invited to attend the controversial family's lavish wedding at Sun City.
Pandor spoke on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Friday morning.
She said she plans to meet with Ramaphosa to discuss Koloane's deployment.
