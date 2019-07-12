Nzimande: NSFAS on much better footing since being under administration
By June, 500,000 students had been paid a total of about R9 billion, while just over 28,000 were still waiting for their allowances.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was on a much better footing since being placed under administration in August 2018.
By June, 500,000 students had been paid a total of about R9 billion, while just over 28,000 were still waiting for their allowances.
The bursary scheme covers students from families earning up to R350,000 a year at universities and TVET colleges for tuition and textbooks. It also subsidises living expenses and transport costs in some cases.
Nzimande was presenting his R108 billion budget at Parliament earlier on Tuesday.
He said once fully phased in by 2022, all qualifying students would have access to NSFAS support, which he expected to be about half the number of undergraduates at public universities.
“Since the appointment of the administrator, there have been some improvements and we’re working to ensure the stability of NSFAS in the short term, whilst I intend to appoint a ministerial task team to look much more deeply into the systems since now the scheme has expanded significantly and has shifted from being a loan scheme to a bursary scheme.”
Investment over the next three years would be R82 billion for university students and just over R20 billion for those at TVET colleges.
“We will also be ensuring that the transition between the administrator [of NSFAS] and the appointment of the new management is smooth.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges
-
KZN snake catcher has hands full as mating mambas invade home
-
ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe
-
At least 50 injured in chemical gas explosion in Olifantsfontein
-
‘A tragic loss’: Teen dies during rugby match in WC
-
Pandor: Ramaphosa should consider recalling Koloane as ambassador to Netherlands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.