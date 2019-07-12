NPA won’t appeal Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide ruling
The court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said it would not appeal the judgment of Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide and reckless driving case.
The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.
READ: Duduzane Zuma’s judgment in 10 points
The court ruled state prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Zuma acted recklessly on the night of the accident.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it respected the court's decision.
“We believe it was a fair judgment. Mr Zuma was given a chance to answer to his case and was successful in doing that. So, we as the NPA have no intention of appealing the judgment because we believe that the judgement was taken after careful consideration of the evidence that was presented in court.”
Shortly after Zuma was initially charged, the NPA withdrew the case, only to reinstate it when AfriForum applied to prosecute Zuma privately.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
‘A tragic loss’: Teen dies during rugby match in WC
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe
-
KZN snake catcher has hands full as mating mambas invade home
-
Jacob Zuma relieved son acquitted in culpable homicide case
-
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.