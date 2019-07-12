NPA won’t appeal Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide ruling

The court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said it would not appeal the judgment of Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide and reckless driving case.

The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.

The court ruled state prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Zuma acted recklessly on the night of the accident.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it respected the court's decision.

“We believe it was a fair judgment. Mr Zuma was given a chance to answer to his case and was successful in doing that. So, we as the NPA have no intention of appealing the judgment because we believe that the judgement was taken after careful consideration of the evidence that was presented in court.”

Shortly after Zuma was initially charged, the NPA withdrew the case, only to reinstate it when AfriForum applied to prosecute Zuma privately.

