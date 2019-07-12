View all in Latest
NPA won’t appeal Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide ruling

The court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.

Culpable Homicide accused Duduzane Zuma in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Culpable Homicide accused Duduzane Zuma in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said it would not appeal the judgment of Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide and reckless driving case.

The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's son, acquitting him of charges from a 2014 car crash that killed Zimbabwean national Phindile Dube.

READ: Duduzane Zuma’s judgment in 10 points

The court ruled state prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Zuma acted recklessly on the night of the accident.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it respected the court's decision.

“We believe it was a fair judgment. Mr Zuma was given a chance to answer to his case and was successful in doing that. So, we as the NPA have no intention of appealing the judgment because we believe that the judgement was taken after careful consideration of the evidence that was presented in court.”

Shortly after Zuma was initially charged, the NPA withdrew the case, only to reinstate it when AfriForum applied to prosecute Zuma privately.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

