Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador

Bruce Koloane confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said she planned to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether Bruce Koloane should be recalled as ambassador to the Netherlands.

The pressure was mounting for Ramaphosa to act against Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo commission this week.

The aircraft was carrying about 200 guests who were invited to attend the controversial family's lavish wedding at Sun City.

Pandor said she had been left shocked by the latest revelations at the commission implicating Koloane in clearing the Gupta plane to land at the base.

She said while she didn’t have powers to take action against Koloane, the president should act.

“I think we should reconsider his appointment and that is what I want to discuss with the president.”

Earlier this week, former international relations director general Jerry Matjila said he only became aware of the Gupta's privately chartered aircraft landing at the base through the media and not internal channels.