Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador
Bruce Koloane confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said she planned to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether Bruce Koloane should be recalled as ambassador to the Netherlands.
The pressure was mounting for Ramaphosa to act against Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo commission this week.
He confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.
The aircraft was carrying about 200 guests who were invited to attend the controversial family's lavish wedding at Sun City.
Pandor said she had been left shocked by the latest revelations at the commission implicating Koloane in clearing the Gupta plane to land at the base.
She said while she didn’t have powers to take action against Koloane, the president should act.
“I think we should reconsider his appointment and that is what I want to discuss with the president.”
Earlier this week, former international relations director general Jerry Matjila said he only became aware of the Gupta's privately chartered aircraft landing at the base through the media and not internal channels.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Rand set for weekly gains, stocks flat
-
Probe into racial attack against model Mirriam Ngomani under way
-
ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament
-
Minister Didiza accused of not intervening in Mtwalume arson attack
-
SAHRC, City of CT to ‘find solution’ on fining the homeless
-
'We'll see what happens' - Zuma on state capture inquiry appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.