Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador

Bruce Koloane confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said she planned to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether Bruce Koloane should be recalled as ambassador to the Netherlands.

The pressure was mounting for Ramaphosa to act against Koloane after shocking revelations at the Zondo commission this week.

He confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.

The aircraft was carrying about 200 guests who were invited to attend the controversial family's lavish wedding at Sun City.

Pandor said she had been left shocked by the latest revelations at the commission implicating Koloane in clearing the Gupta plane to land at the base.

She said while she didn’t have powers to take action against Koloane, the president should act.

“I think we should reconsider his appointment and that is what I want to discuss with the president.”

Earlier this week, former international relations director general Jerry Matjila said he only became aware of the Gupta's privately chartered aircraft landing at the base through the media and not internal channels.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA