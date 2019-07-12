Minister Didiza accused of not intervening in Mtwalume arson attack
On Friday, spokesperson for the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA), Sandile Dlamini a farm belonging to the association was burnt to the ground.
CAPE TOWN - An arson attack in the Mtwalume area of KwaZulu-Natal has been blamed on the lack of intervention by Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.
On Friday, spokesperson for the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) Sandile Dlamini said a farm belonging to the association was burnt to the ground.
He said 24 hectares of sugar cane valued at R940,000 were damaged on Thursday night.
Dlamini said the arson was a continuation of an attack on the farm which began last week and culminated in the farm manager sustaining serious injuries after being thrown into a fire.
Sandile Dlamini of the Mathulini CPA said the attacks may be linked to a disgruntled group from the area who claimed ownership of the land, despite the courts having previously ruled that the land belonged to the Mathulini CPA.
He said the association had previously written to former Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and current Minister Didiza as well officials within the department to intervene but there had been no response.
Dlamini said the minister needed to act immediately.
He also said millions of rands had been invested by government into community farms such as the Mathulini CPA.
More in Local
-
Rand set for weekly gains, stocks flat
-
Probe into racial attack against model Mirriam Ngomani under way
-
Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador
-
ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament
-
SAHRC, City of CT to ‘find solution’ on fining the homeless
-
'We'll see what happens' - Zuma on state capture inquiry appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.