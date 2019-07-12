Minister Didiza accused of not intervening in Mtwalume arson attack

On Friday, spokesperson for the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA), Sandile Dlamini a farm belonging to the association was burnt to the ground.

CAPE TOWN - An arson attack in the Mtwalume area of KwaZulu-Natal has been blamed on the lack of intervention by Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.

On Friday, spokesperson for the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) Sandile Dlamini said a farm belonging to the association was burnt to the ground.

He said 24 hectares of sugar cane valued at R940,000 were damaged on Thursday night.

Dlamini said the arson was a continuation of an attack on the farm which began last week and culminated in the farm manager sustaining serious injuries after being thrown into a fire.

Sandile Dlamini of the Mathulini CPA said the attacks may be linked to a disgruntled group from the area who claimed ownership of the land, despite the courts having previously ruled that the land belonged to the Mathulini CPA.

He said the association had previously written to former Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and current Minister Didiza as well officials within the department to intervene but there had been no response.

Dlamini said the minister needed to act immediately.

He also said millions of rands had been invested by government into community farms such as the Mathulini CPA.