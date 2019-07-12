Man arrested for drug possession at CT International Airport

Heroin valued at around R1 million was seized by customs officials this week.

CAPE TOWN – A man's been arrested in a drug bust at Cape Town International Airport.

The drugs were found hidden in three packages inside the suspect's briefcase.

The suspect was scheduled to travel to a central European country on a flight from Cape Town.

The revenue service’s Sicelo Mkosi said: "We want to commend our customs officials on the ground as well as other law enforcement agencies in our various ports of entry in terms of the good work that they’re doing in ensuring that there’s maximum control; that there’s zero tolerance in the smuggling of illegal substances."