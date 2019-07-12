KZN snake catcher has hands full as mating mambas invade home
Snake catcher Nick Evans has really had his work cut out for him this month, responding to five callouts from a single house.
CAPE TOWN – It's a dangerous job but someone has to be a mamba-catcher. It's mating season for the snakes and males habitually fight over females, that means more snakes invading KwaZulu-Natal homes.
But one KwaZulu-Natal snake expert has really had his work cut out for him this month, responding to five callouts from a single house.
Snake catcher Nick Evans said he's never had to deal with that many snakes at one location.
"It’s very exciting, but you’ve always got to be cautious and have lots of respect because it potentially kills you. But you’ve also got to be so focused on what you’re doing that you can’t really think anything else."
