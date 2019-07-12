View all in Latest
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests

Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede marched to the Durban City Hall on Thursday, where the office of the mayor is located.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on 29 May 2019. Picture: Nkosikona Duma/EWN.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on 29 May 2019. Picture: Nkosikona Duma/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday condemned protests in Durban which saw scenes of violence leading to the arrests of about 30 people and a journalist.

Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede marched to the Durban City Hall on Thursday, where the office of the mayor is located.

They demanded the reinstatement of Gumede as mayor and the return of the disbanded ANC eThekwini regional executive committee that she led.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the violence was uncalled for and the ANC in the province would discipline members found to have been part of the demonstrations.

He said the protests were inconsistent with the values of the ANC.

Ntuli said the party in the province believed it had done everything it could to inform its members of the decision to place Gumede on leave and those refusing to understand the decision of the provincial leadership were ill-disciplined.

The protesters also marched to ANC provincial headquarters.

