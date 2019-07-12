Heavy police presence in Philippi as CT awaits SANDF deployment

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town.

The officers were meant to be deployed to undisclosed areas from early Friday morning.

Several areas in the Mother City have buckled under violence in recent months.

These areas include Bonteheuwel, Delft, Hanover Park and Philippi East.

Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "I can certainly confirm that this morning at 2am there will be a large contingency that will be deployed in the most volatile areas of the Western Cape by the police together with the army."

Police are making their presence felt in Philippi this morning.

Several police vans are lined up along Nondlwana Street are among the first indications of a blitz be carried out here.

Officers are pulling over vehicles which are being searched while their occupants are patted down.

Some residents seem nervous as they make their way down the road on foot, many of them saying they just want to get to work safely. But officers are thorough, checking all bags. But where are the soldiers?

The Police Minister Bheki Cele visited this community earlier this week following the murders of 11 people last weekend. His spokesperson told EWN on Thursday night there would be boots on the ground from today.

As yet, no SANDF members can be seen.