Heavy police presence in Philippi as CT awaits SANDF deployment
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town.
The officers were meant to be deployed to undisclosed areas from early Friday morning.
Several areas in the Mother City have buckled under violence in recent months.
These areas include Bonteheuwel, Delft, Hanover Park and Philippi East.
Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "I can certainly confirm that this morning at 2am there will be a large contingency that will be deployed in the most volatile areas of the Western Cape by the police together with the army."
Police are making their presence felt in Philippi this morning.
Several police vans are lined up along Nondlwana Street are among the first indications of a blitz be carried out here.
Officers are pulling over vehicles which are being searched while their occupants are patted down.
Some residents seem nervous as they make their way down the road on foot, many of them saying they just want to get to work safely. But officers are thorough, checking all bags. But where are the soldiers?
The Police Minister Bheki Cele visited this community earlier this week following the murders of 11 people last weekend. His spokesperson told EWN on Thursday night there would be boots on the ground from today.
As yet, no SANDF members can be seen.
More in Local
-
Mantashe: Energy Dept is a regulator, not a lobby group
-
Nxesi assures S. Africans that UIF savings are proctected
-
NGOs to take on City of CT over fines for homeless people
-
Cabinet sets August deadline for ‘workable solution’ on e-tolls
-
SANDF to be deployed to CT in anti-crime operation
-
PIC investment decisions were carefully analysed, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.