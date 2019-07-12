Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East

Cape Town was ranked number one for the 18th time in the 2019 'Travel + Leisure' survey released this week.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Mother City has been ranked among the best cities in Africa and the Middle East once again.

Cape Town was ranked number one for the 18th time in the 2019 Travel + Leisure survey released this week.

Travel + Leisure asked its readers to vote for the best city in Africa and the Middle East. Readers rated cities based on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value, according to a Travel + Leisure statement.

One reader described Cape Town as a beautiful city. Another added: “There are so many things to do and places to see and experience. The people are incredibly friendly and make you feel welcomed, and the value is wonderful.”

Jerusalem took second place this year, while Marrakesh in Morocco came in third.

Here are the other top cities:

  1. Cape Town

  2. Jerusalem

  3. Marrakesh, Morocco

  4. Beirut, Lebanon

  5. Fez, Morocco

  6. Tel Aviv

  7. Essaouira, Morocco

  8. Muscat, Oman

  9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  10. Luxor, Egypt

The World’s Best is a travel awards programme run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA