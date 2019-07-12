Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East
Cape Town was ranked number one for the 18th time in the 2019 'Travel + Leisure' survey released this week.
CAPE TOWN – The Mother City has been ranked among the best cities in Africa and the Middle East once again.
Cape Town was ranked number one for the 18th time in the 2019 Travel + Leisure survey released this week.
Travel + Leisure asked its readers to vote for the best city in Africa and the Middle East. Readers rated cities based on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value, according to a Travel + Leisure statement.
One reader described Cape Town as a beautiful city. Another added: “There are so many things to do and places to see and experience. The people are incredibly friendly and make you feel welcomed, and the value is wonderful.”
Jerusalem took second place this year, while Marrakesh in Morocco came in third.
Here are the other top cities:
- Cape Town
- Jerusalem
- Marrakesh, Morocco
- Beirut, Lebanon
- Fez, Morocco
- Tel Aviv
- Essaouira, Morocco
- Muscat, Oman
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Luxor, Egypt
The World’s Best is a travel awards programme run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha
-
Spain court rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias
-
Harry, Meghan danced to Whitney Houston on their wedding day
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
R&B singer R Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges: media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.