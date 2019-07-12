Friendly people, food & more – CT voted best city in Africa, Middle East

Cape Town was ranked number one for the 18th time in the 2019 'Travel + Leisure' survey released this week.

CAPE TOWN – The Mother City has been ranked among the best cities in Africa and the Middle East once again.

Travel + Leisure asked its readers to vote for the best city in Africa and the Middle East. Readers rated cities based on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value, according to a Travel + Leisure statement.

One reader described Cape Town as a beautiful city. Another added: “There are so many things to do and places to see and experience. The people are incredibly friendly and make you feel welcomed, and the value is wonderful.”

Jerusalem took second place this year, while Marrakesh in Morocco came in third.

Here are the other top cities:

Cape Town

Jerusalem

Marrakesh, Morocco

Beirut, Lebanon

Fez, Morocco

Tel Aviv

Essaouira, Morocco

Muscat, Oman

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Luxor, Egypt



The World’s Best is a travel awards programme run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.