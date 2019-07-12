EFF instructs lawyers to join Mkhwebane's defence in legal battle with Gordhan

The EFF said that remedial action against Gordhan appears to never receive a positive response from the president, who was given 30 days to act against Gordhan over the recent report.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it has instructed its lawyers to join the Public Protector’s defence in her legal battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The minister has filed an urgent court interdict seeking to review and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damning report against him regarding the so-called Sars rogue unit.

The EFF was removed from Parliament yesterday, while Gorhan was delivering his budget speech.

Members moved towards him and security had to intervene.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has indicated that she will defend her report against Gordhan as she has confidence in her findings, which include that Gordhan contravened the executives' ethics code and acted unconstitutionally.

Now the red berets have thrown their support behind her.

The EFF said that remedial action against Gordhan appears to never receive a positive response from the president, who was given 30 days to act against Gordhan over the recent report.

Mkhwebane’s investigation found that Gordhan had violated the executive ethics code and acted unconstitutionally when the investigative unit was established at Sars when he was its commissioner.

In his court papers, Gordhan accused Mkhwebane of misapplying the law and of acting maliciously and recklessly, adding that she has singled him out in pursuit of political motives.