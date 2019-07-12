Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident
Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving, following a car crash on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014 in which Phumzile Dube was killed.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane will know his fate later on Friday morning when the Randburg Magistrates Court hands down its judgment.
Zuma faces a charge of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving following a car crash on Johannesburg's M1 in 2014 in which Phumzile Dube was killed.
He has said, throughout the lengthy trial, that he was not guilty of the charges against him.
His lawyers argued that he cannot be guilty of culpable homicide because he had no prior knowledge that he would lose control of his car on the night of the fatal accident which claimed Dube’s life.
The State prosecutor in the matter, Yusuf Baba, said during closing arguments that Zuma had failed to take the necessary precautions on the rainy summers night and failed to be a prudent driver.
An expert who appeared before the court told a different story, saying there was a pool of water on the road which led Zuma to lose control of the car.
