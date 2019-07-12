View all in Latest
Duduzane Zuma’s judgment in 10 points

A breakdown of the key points Magistrate Tebogo Thupatlase delivered during Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide and reckless driving case.

FILE: Culpable homicide accused Duduzane Zuma in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 16 May 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was acquitted of culpable homicide and negligent driving charges in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Duduzane was involved in an accident with a taxi on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

The judgment means he’s not guilty of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupatlase delivered judgment in the case and here’s a breakdown of what he ruled:

• The court found it could not be concluded that Duduzane was speeding and that the Porsche he was driving couldn’t have been airborne at any point on the night.

• There was no evidence to suggest he failed to act as a reasonable man would have during his 2014 crash with the minibus taxi.

• The court said there was no evidence that he failed to keep a proper lookout.

• The court argued that there was no onus on Zuma to prove his case.

• The magistrate said the court should make a finding on whether Duduzane Zuma drove negligently and if it caused the death of the deceased Phumzile Dube.

• Magistrate Thupatlase said the taxi driver did little to assist the court.

• "He did not even see the car that passed him (Duduzane). He did not see the Porsche prior to the collision," the magistrate said.

• The court concluded the road was wet, adding that the driver had the duty to drive at a slower speed.

• Magistrate Thupatlase said the version of the State doesn’t support that Duduzane didn’t drive in a manner that was reasonable.

• The court concluded that Duduzane was driving within the permitted speed limit and one can’t conclude he was speeding.

While Duduzane declined to comment, his father said after the judgment was handed down that he was relieved the matter was over.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide

