De Lille: I won’t hesitate to sue those who tried to smear my name

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Patricia de Lille for two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia De Lille said she would stop at nothing to clear her name.

The ANC has since stated its criminal complaint around the alleged misuse of public funds was never personal.

The NPA might have cleared De Lille, but the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure warned that she was prepared to fight any other attack on her reputation.

“I will also not hesitate this time around, after having studied the NPA’s decision, to sue all of those people who have continued to smear my name.”

The first complaint against De Lille related to allegations of wrongdoing surrounding security-related upgrades at her private home.

The second complaint related to allegations that she attempted to seek a bribe from a potential supplier to the City of Cape Town. The complaints were investigated and found to be baseless.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)