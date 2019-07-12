View all in Latest
D6 community expresses confidence in Didiza after restitution meeting

The different groups representing hundreds of claimants met with Didiza earlier this week for the first time.

FILE: Thoko Didiza (right) is sworn in as the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister on 30 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It seems as if Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza is making the right moves towards restoring the faith of District Six land claimants.

The different groups, representing hundreds of claimants, met with Didiza earlier this week for the first time.

The relationship between Didiza’s department and residents who've been waiting for restitution for nearly 20 years has been rocky, with claimants taking the state to court last year to get clarity on its plans to finally deliver restitution.

Former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the court earlier this year that problems with the different representative groups were among the reasons for the slow progress in delivering restitution.

The District Six Working Committee's Shahied Ajam, however, was confident in Didiza’s capability following Wednesday’s meeting.

“Things are now taking off. I think the new minister is sincere. She called a meeting with diverse groups.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

