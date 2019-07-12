CT organisations to tackle CoCT by-law allowing homeless fines

This is after public debate over the City of Cape Town's enforcement of by-laws which led to the issuing of a 199 fines to homeless people.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town organisations said they would look into the legality of the city's by-law on fining the homeless.

Sixteen organisations, including the Community Chest, the Haven Night Shelter and the National Network on Street Homelessness met this week.

This is after public debate over the City of Cape Town's enforcement of by-laws which led to the issuing of a 199 fines to homeless people.

The Community Chest's Lorenzo Davids said it recognised that diversion programmes from the street into more secure accommodation were in place but not all homeless persons make use of them and are not sufficient, especially for families.

"Essentially, what you are saying to them is 'we're going to lock you up, this is not about the fines, this is about getting you off the street and getting rid of you' and I think that communicates a message is anti the Constitution of the country it's anti bringing a diverse and broken city into a more cohesive and civil society."

But the Haven Night Shelter's Hassan Khan said homeless people were not being fined for being homeless and that they were issued fines after interventions on a social work level.

"We believe that the by-law is imminently reasonable and insofar as it affects homeless people, that our job as an NGO and as members of the society is to help the homeless person to not live on the street. We're not saying go out and give people fines, we're saying help the person."

WATCH: CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'