Cele: WC the province worst affected by crime
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they have identified the 30 worst affected stations across the country, but were pumping most of their resources into the top ten.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is home to six of the ten police stations worst affected by crime.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they have identified the 30 worst affected stations across the country, but were pumping most of their resources into the top ten.
Cele made the comments while delivering his budget speech in Parliament on Thursday night.
Minister Bheki Cele said that the Western Cape was the province worst affected by crime.
The suburb of Nyanga has been the country's murder capital for the past three years.
The police station there reports the highest murder rate in the entire country.
As part of his plan to improve policing, Cele was calling for greater cooperation between all levels of government.
"One thing that the Western Cape and those that are shouting for help is to work together to deal with environmental design [sic]. I've been in Philippi and there is no light whatsoever, there are no cameras..."
Cele said government would also invest more in technology to strengthen policing.
Popular in Local
-
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
Heavy police presence in Philippi as CT awaits SANDF deployment
-
Gordhan says won’t be intimidated by EFF in wake of Parliament fracas
-
EFF instructs lawyers to join Mkhwebane's defence in legal battle with Gordhan
-
WATCH LIVE: Court delivers judgment on Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.