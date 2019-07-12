Cele: WC the province worst affected by crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they have identified the 30 worst affected stations across the country, but were pumping most of their resources into the top ten.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is home to six of the ten police stations worst affected by crime.

Cele made the comments while delivering his budget speech in Parliament on Thursday night.

Minister Bheki Cele said that the Western Cape was the province worst affected by crime.

The suburb of Nyanga has been the country's murder capital for the past three years.

The police station there reports the highest murder rate in the entire country.

As part of his plan to improve policing, Cele was calling for greater cooperation between all levels of government.

"One thing that the Western Cape and those that are shouting for help is to work together to deal with environmental design [sic]. I've been in Philippi and there is no light whatsoever, there are no cameras..."

Cele said government would also invest more in technology to strengthen policing.