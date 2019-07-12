Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha

The NPA in KZN says Babes Wodumo has officially dropped charges against Mampintsha.

Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @babes_wodumo/Instagram.
Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @babes_wodumo/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal says Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has officially dropped charges against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

The charges relate to an assault case Simelane brought against boyfriend Maphumulo.

The two appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Friday where the matter was finalised just a few days after an arrest warrant was issued after they failed to appear in court.

Simelane opened an assault case against Mampintsha after a video made the rounds on social media where Mampintsha could be seen being physically violent towards Simelane.

The pair were referred for mediation to family and marriage healthcare organisation Families South Africa during the pair's first court appearance in April.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA