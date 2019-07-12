Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha
The NPA in KZN says Babes Wodumo has officially dropped charges against Mampintsha.
JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal says Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has officially dropped charges against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.
The charges relate to an assault case Simelane brought against boyfriend Maphumulo.
The two appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Friday where the matter was finalised just a few days after an arrest warrant was issued after they failed to appear in court.
JUST IN: The NPA in KZN says #BabesWodumo has officially dropped charges against #Mampintsha.@NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2019
Simelane opened an assault case against Mampintsha after a video made the rounds on social media where Mampintsha could be seen being physically violent towards Simelane.
The pair were referred for mediation to family and marriage healthcare organisation Families South Africa during the pair's first court appearance in April.
The NPA says this means that #Mampintsha is officially freed from the matter. He will not be tried. The Court has heard that #BabesWodumo was satisfied with the private counselling sessions which formed part of their Alternative Dispute Resolution process.@NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2019
