At least 50 injured in chemical gas explosion in Oliphantsfontein

Patients are being treated in various hospitals.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 50 people have been injured after a chemical gas explosion at a building in Oliphantsfontein.
Paramedics said that when they arrived on the scene, the structure had been evacuated.
ER24's Russel Meiring said that the cause of the blast was not yet known.
"Upon inspection, we discovered the business has already been evacuated. Medics attended to the patients. We discovered that 50 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. No fatalities were found.”
