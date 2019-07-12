ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament

On Thursday, EFF MPs tried to prevent Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget, calling him a constitutional delinquent.

EFF MPs are thrown out during Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote. Picture: Parliament YouTube.
EFF MPs are thrown out during Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote. Picture: Parliament YouTube.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has come out in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) towards him lay in the face of the country's democratic culture.

On Thursday, EFF MPs tried to prevent Gordhan from delivering his budget, calling him a constitutional delinquent.

They approached him at the podium, forcing parliamentary security to eject them from the National Assembly.

The ANC said the EFF must learn to win support for their views through a debate or deliberations and not use intimidation while undermining the decorum of Parliament.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’ve encouraged political parties to use Parliament effectively as a platform to raise their views. Gordhan is a deployee and must be protected from physical intimidation so that he can fulfil his duties as a minister."

The ANC has also called on all political parties represented in Parliament to defend the dignity of the house.

WATCH: EFF disrupts Gordhan in Parliament

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA