ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament
On Thursday, EFF MPs tried to prevent Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget, calling him a constitutional delinquent.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has come out in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) towards him lay in the face of the country's democratic culture.
They approached him at the podium, forcing parliamentary security to eject them from the National Assembly.
The ANC said the EFF must learn to win support for their views through a debate or deliberations and not use intimidation while undermining the decorum of Parliament.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’ve encouraged political parties to use Parliament effectively as a platform to raise their views. Gordhan is a deployee and must be protected from physical intimidation so that he can fulfil his duties as a minister."
The ANC has also called on all political parties represented in Parliament to defend the dignity of the house.
