ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that former President Kgalema Motlanthe has declined to lead an investigation into allegations surrounding the involvement of senior leaders in the formation of smaller parties.

The party announced last month that Motlanthe would lead the probe.

This was after the former general-secretary of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, which formed the ATM, Buyisile Ngqulwana wrote a damning affidavit. He claimed that both former

President Jacob Zuma and secretary-general Ace Magashule were involved in the formation of the party.

The Sowetan newspaper has reported that Kgalema Motlanthe chastised the ANC for going public and announcing him and other members of the task team without consulting them first.

But the party’s Pule Mabe said Motlanthe’s reasons for declining are different from what the paper reported.

"He has got other responsibilities, which might make it impossible to work and deliver well within the stipulated 60 days time frame that the ANC national executive committee would have expected this task to be concluded."

So what happens now to the investigation?

"The officials would have to find a replacement to be able to deal with the situation."

When the party announced the probe last month, it gave the task team 60 days to complete its work and submit its findings to the NEC.