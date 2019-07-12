All octopus fishing nets could be removed from ocean by end of next week

About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended octopus fishing with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said they aimed to have all octopus fishing nets removed by the end of this week.

About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended octopus fishing with immediate effect. This followed public concern regarding recent whale entanglements.

By Friday morning, eight lines were removed from the Rooi Els area.

Creecy said a meeting was held with the with all the octopus fishing community, where alternative methods and equipment were discussed.

"Extensive discussions took place on alternative techniques on how these processes can take place in future."