All octopus fishing nets could be removed from ocean by end of next week
About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended octopus fishing with immediate effect.
CAPE TOWN - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said they aimed to have all octopus fishing nets removed by the end of this week.
About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended octopus fishing with immediate effect. This followed public concern regarding recent whale entanglements.
By Friday morning, eight lines were removed from the Rooi Els area.
Creecy said a meeting was held with the with all the octopus fishing community, where alternative methods and equipment were discussed.
"Extensive discussions took place on alternative techniques on how these processes can take place in future."
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges
-
KZN snake catcher has hands full as mating mambas invade home
-
At least 50 injured in chemical gas explosion in Olifantsfontein
-
Pandor: Ramaphosa should consider recalling Koloane as ambassador to Netherlands
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
ANC confirms Motlanthe declines to lead Zuma, Magashule probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.