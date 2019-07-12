View all in Latest


‘A tragic loss’: Tributes pour in for teen who died during rugby match in WC

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the boy apparently suffered a neck injury.

Benwill Adelaar. Picture: Ouplaas Primer/facebook.com
Benwill Adelaar. Picture: Ouplaas Primer/facebook.com
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has died following a school rugby match in Villiersdorp.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the boy apparently suffered a neck injury.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A death inquest case has been opened for investigation following the death of the 15-year-old boy. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

It’s understood the teen, who was identified as Benwill Adelaar, attended Albert Myburgh Secondary School in Bredasdorp, in the Western Cape.

Members of the community have expressed heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family and friends.

Rus in vrede Benwill. Ons sal jou altyd onthou. Sterkte aan sy ouers en familie

Posted by Ouplaas Primer on Thursday, 11 July 2019

Dear learners, teachers and staff of Albert Myburgh, I am sorry for your loss. I was deeply saddened by the news of...

Posted by Gurswin Prins Photography on Friday, 12 July 2019

🌻☀️A Beautiful soul💖🕊️ 🕊️🌺Ascended to Heaven🌠 💞Away from us🌠🕊️ 🕊️🌼But closer to God✨ ☀️💫🙏Our Deepest...

Posted by Mega Household Appliances Bredasdorp on Friday, 12 July 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

